ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 24. юния 2025. року занавше нас зохабела моя мила андя

Люба Раґаї
народзена Такач

(1938-2025)
з Дюрдьова


Навики будзем чувац памятку на Вас. Люба Такачова зоз дзецми
Спочивайце у мире Божим!