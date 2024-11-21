ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 14. новембра 2024. року одпутовала до вичносци наша мила мац и баба

ЛЮБА РИМАР
народзена Чизмар

(1935–2024)


У красних памяткох и каждодньових молитвох вше ю буду споминац єй наймилши: син Владимир зоз супругу Меланию, и унуки: Ана зоз супругом Иваном, Михаїл зоз супругу Павлину и Мария зоз супругом Душаном
Най спочива у мире Божим!