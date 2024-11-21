ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

ЛЮБА РИМАР

(1935–2024)


Памятку на це вично буду чувац шестра Мелана Турински зоз шовґром Мирославом зоз сином Звонком и його нєвесту и унуками Мирославом и Катарину
Спочивайце у мире Божим!