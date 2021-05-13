СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 12. мая 2021. року наполнєли ше штири роки як ме занавше напущела моя мила мац

ЛЮБА СИВЧ

(1934–2017)
з Дюрдьова


Вично ожалосцени син Микола
Най спочива у мире Божим!
