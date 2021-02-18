СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 18. фебруара наполнєл ше рок як нас зохабела наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

ЛЮБА ХОМА

(1945–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на це навики чува дзивка Марча зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
