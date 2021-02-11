СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 18. фебруара наполнює ше рок як ше до вичносци преселєла моя мила мац и баба

ЛЮБА ХОМА
народзена Будински

(1945–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Хибиш нам як мац и баба, так як тебе хибел твой наймилши оцец хторого ши нїґда нє упознала, мац, браца... хтори це вчас зохабели. З любову син Дюра и унука Тамара
Спочивай у мире Божим!
