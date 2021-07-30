ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Зоз глїбоким больом одпитуєме ше од нашей милей шестри и нини

ЛЮБИЦА КРЕЗО
народзена Костелник

(1955‒2021)
з Вуковару


Мила моя шестричко Любко и нино наша, 22. юлия 2021. року страцела ши вельку борбу зоз чежку хороту, алє у наших шерцох, думкох и красних памяткох на твойо нашмеяне лїчко будземе чувац навше. Най це ангели чуваю! Твоя шестра Наташа и Владо, Лариса и Владо зоз дзецми Павлом и Марину
Спочивай у мире Божим!
