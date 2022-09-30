СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 1. октобра наполня ше 40 днї як нас зохабела наша мац, швекра, баба и прабаба

ЛЮБИЦА НЯРАДИ
народзена Хома

(1948–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Днї преходза, а ти нам хибиш у каждей хвильки. Красни памятки на це будземе вично чувац. Твойо дзивки Весна и Ясмина, жец Михал, унуки Марина зоз супругом Златком, Ґоран, Дияна зоз супругом Едийом, Михаела, Борис и Анастася, праунучата Лиам, Вера и Лука
