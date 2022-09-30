СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 1. октобра наполня ше 40 жалосни днї як вецей нє з нами моя мила шестра и тета

ЛЮБИЦА НЯРАДИ
народзена Хома

(1948–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Час преходзи, а любов и красни памятки на це чуваю твоя шестра Иринка зоз супругом Мирком, Лидия и Деян зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
