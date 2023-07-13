СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 12. юлия 2023. року наполнєли ше шейсц роки як нас зохабела мила мац, баба и прабаба

ЛЮБИЦА ПАП
народзена Колода

(1939–2017)
з Петровцох


Ожалосцени: син Ярослав зоз супругу Весну, унуки Даниєл, нєвеста Райна, праунуки Лара и Ленка, Денис и нєвеста Дияна и праунук Теодор, унук Давид, Андреа зоз супругом Мирославом и праунуки Йосип, Иван и Илия; дзивка Весна зоз унуку Сандру зоз супругом Нешом и праунуками Стефаном, Невеном и унуком Сашом. Остали глїбоки памятки котри будземе чувац и шицку любов котру нам дала и нєсебично ю даровала своїм дзецом, унуком и праунуком. За нїх жила и у нїх ше цешела.
Спочивай у мире Божим!