СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 1. мая 2022. року наполнює ше 2 смутни роки од шмерци

ЛЮБОМИРА НАДЯ

(1938–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Ожалосцени супруга Маря и син Любо
Спочивай у мире Божим!
