СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 22. мая наполнєли ше 10 роки як ме занавше зохабел мой мили тато

ЛЮБОМИР БЕСЕРМИНЇ – Роґич

(1933–2011)
з Руского Керестура


Прелєтли тоти роки у здогадованю и памяткох на наш живот. Чежко роздумовац о тим цо було и нїґда ше вецей нє враци. З любову и подзековносцу ношиме це тату у наших шерцох. Твоя дзивка Снежана Бесерминї и жец Мома Сотирович
Спочивай у мире Божим!
