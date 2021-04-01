ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

ЛЮБОМИР БУДИНСКИ

(1952–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Гоч ши вецей нє медзи нами, доґод ми жиєме, и ти будзеш жиц у наших шерцох и памяткох. Ожалосцени супруга Мария, дзивка Виолета, син Мирко, жец Дюра, унукове Дарко, Деян, Иван и унука Матея
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest