СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 5. мая 2021. року, наполня ше 40 жалосни днї як нас нєсподзивано напущел наш мили

ЛЮБОМИР БУДИНСКИ

(1952–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки у своїх шерцох и думкох на ньго чуваю: нина Гелена Медєшова зоз фамелию и тета Ната Боршошова зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest