ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 16. септембра занавше нас зохабел наш мили оцец, швекор, дїдо и прадїдо

ЛЮБОМИР ВАРҐА

(1926–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго у своїх шерцох вично чуваю його син Яким зоз супругу Марию, унука Таня Медєшова зоз супругом Борисом и дзецми Елеонору и Валентину, унука Мая Продановичова зоз супругом Теодором и дзецми Лану, Елену и Марком
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
