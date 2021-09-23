ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 16. септембра упокоєл ше наш мили оцец, швекор, дїдо и прадїдо

ЛЮБОМИР ВАРҐА

(1926–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Занавше будземе чувац красни памятки на ньго. Син Янко зоз супругу Ирину, унука Мая Новтова зоз супругом Владом, унука Ясна Ковачова зоз супругом Михалом и праунучата Павле, Михайло, Геленка и Кристинка
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
