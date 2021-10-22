СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 26. октобра наполня ше 40 жалосни днї як нє з нами наш мили оцец, швекор, дїдо и прадїдо

ЛЮБОМИР ВАРҐА

(1926–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго чуваю синове Янко, о. Владислав и Яким зоз фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
