СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 16. септембра 2023. року наполнюю ше два смутни роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец, швекор, дїдо и прадїдо

ЛЮБОМИР ВАРҐА

(1926–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Занавше будземе чувац красни памятки на ньго. Син о. Владислав зоз супругу Славицу, син Яким зоз супругу Марию, нєвеста Ирина, унучата Мая, Ясна, Таня, Мая, Амалка, Владимир и о. Ярослав з фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!