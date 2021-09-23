ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 16. септембра, нагло нас напущел наш мили оцец, швекор, дїдо и прадїдо

ЛЮБОМИР ВАРҐА

(1926–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на його доброту и любов, побожносц и витирвалосц у вири и церпеню чуваю його син о. Владислав зоз панїматку Славицу, унука Амалка Гарди зоз супругом Кимом, унук Владимир зоз супругу Бранкицу и дзецми Вукашином и Нику и унук Ярослав
Най спочива у мирe Божим и най го Мария Водицова, котру так любел, приме до свойого мацеринского наручя!
