ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 3. януара преселєл ше до вичносци мой брат

ЛЮБОМИР ВИСЛАВСКИ

(1952–2021)
з Нового Саду


З любову и почитованьом памятку занавше на це буду чувац – твой брат Ярослав зоз супругу Славку, и дзецми Мирославом и Соню зоз Стефаном Поховани є на новосадским теметове 11. януара 2021. року
Спочивай брату, у мире Божим!
