ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 7. мая 2025. року до вичносци ше преселєл наш дїдо

ЛЮБОМИР ГАЙДУК

(1936–2025)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на це з почитованьом буду чувац – унук Себастиян зоз супругу Джесику, уник Деян зоз Миляну и унук Виктор зоз Силию
Спочивай у мире Божим!