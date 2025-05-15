ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 7. мая 2025. року до вичносци ше преселєл наш оцец

ЛЮБОМИР ГАЙДУК

(1936–2025)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на тебе будзе навики чувац дзивка Зденка зоз супругом Яником и унук Деян зоз Миляну
Спочивай у мире Божим!