ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 7. мая 2025. року до вичносци ше преселєл мой супруг

ЛЮБОМИР ГАЙДУК

(1936–2025)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго будзе чувац супруга Мария
Спочивай у мире Божим!