СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 16. юния 2025. року наполнєли ше 40 днї як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец, швекор и дїдо

ЛЮБОМИР ГАЙДУК

(1936–2025)
з Руского Керестура


Занавше ожалосцени оставаю: супруга Мария, дзивка Зденка зоз супругом Яником, дзивка Любица зоз супругом Предраґом, унук Себастиян зоз Джесику, унук Деян зоз Миляну и унук Виктор зоз Силию
Вичная му памят!