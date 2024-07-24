ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 17. юлия 2024. року зохабел нас наш мили бачи

ЛЮБОМИР ГАРГАЇ

(1936–2024)
з Нового Саду


З любову и почитованьом памятку на вас буду чувац братов син Яким зоз свою фамелию
Спочивайце у мире Божим!