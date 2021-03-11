СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 18. марца наполня ше 10 роки як нє з нами наш оцец, супруг и дїдо, наставнїк зоз Коцура

ЛЮБОМИР МЕДЄШИ

(1946–2011)


Його наймилши
