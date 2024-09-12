СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 10. септембра 2024. року наполнєли ше 8 смутни роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

ЛЮБОМИР МОЛНАР

(1959–2016)
з Дюрдьова


Красни памятки на це чуваю супруга Феброния, синове Микола и Иван, нєвести Бояна и Кристина и унуки Ґабриела, Анастасиа, Татяна и Валерия
Спочивай у мире Божим!