СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 10. септембра 2021. року наполнюю ше 5 смутни роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

ЛЮБОМИР МОЛНАР

(1959–2016)
з Дюрдьова


Красни памятки на це чуваю супруга Феброния, синове Микола и Иван, нєвести Бояна и Кристина и унуки Ґабриела, Анастасиа и Татяна
Спочивай у мире Божим!
