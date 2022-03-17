СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня, 19. марца 2022. року наполня ше 10 роки як пребува у вичносци наш мили супруг, оцец, дїдо и брат

ЛЮБОМИР НАДЬ – ЦУБИК

(1952–2012)
з Руского Керестура


У красних памяткох и молитвох го чуваю: супруга Меланка, син Мижо, дзивка Терезка, и шестра Марча зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
