ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 23. септембра занавше нас зохабел наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЛЮБОМИР НАДЬ

(1940–2021)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом, красни памятки на ньго чуваю дзивка Тереза, жец Михал, унук Ваньо зоз супругу Наташу, унук Иґор и праунучата Павле и Петра
Спочивай у мире Божим!
