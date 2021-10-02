СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 1. октобра, наполнюю ше 25 роки як у вичносци пребува наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЛЮБОМИР НАДЬ
тишлїр

(1923‒1996)
з Руского Керестура


У найкрасших памяткох и молитвох, з любову и почитованьом ше на ньго здогадую його наймилши
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
