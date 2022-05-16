ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 20. априла 2022. року занавше нас зохабел наш мили шовґор

ЛЮБОМИР ПАЛАНЧАЇ

(1944–2022)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом красни памяки на ньго буду чувац андя Гелена зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
