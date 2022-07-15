ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

ЛЮБОМИР ПАПУҐА

(1950–2022)
з Руского Керестура


У найкрасших памяткох занавше це буду чувац кум Мижо зоз супругу Тонку и дзецми Лину и Стефаном
Спочивай у мире Божим!
