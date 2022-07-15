ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 9. юлия нєсподзивано одпутовал до вичносци наш мили оцец

ЛЮБОМИР ПАПУҐА

(1950–2022)
зоз Руского Керестура


Оцец, крачали зме през живот як зме могли и як зме знали. Заш лєм мацерина любов з нєбесох нас чувала. Випровадзели зме це на тоту остатню драгу зоз щиру любову и слизами подзековносци – єден у думкох у далєкей Нємецкей, а други ту, попри тебе. Твойо синове Сашо и Злато.
Спочивай у мире Божим!
