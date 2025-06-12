НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Наполнєли ше седем роки як вецей нє зоз нами наш

ЛЮБОМИР ПЛАНЧАК

(1959–2018)
з Коцура


Смутни нам остали шерца, а смутне и обисце од кеди го нєт. Єдно место нїґда нє зохаби, а то нашо здогадованя у хторих будзе вично пребувац.
Його наймилши