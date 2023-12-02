ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 18. новембра 2023. року занавше нас зохабел мой мили оцец

ЛЮБОМИР ТИРКАЙЛА

(1946–2023)
з Дюрдьова


З любову и почитованьом, занавше це будзем чувац у своїм шерцу и памяткох. Син Звоне
Спочивай у мире Божим!