ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Свойому милому оцови и дїдови

ЛЮБОМИР ТИРКАЙЛА

(1946–2023)
з Дюрдьова


Од сина Мирка, нєвести Ганчи и його любених унукох Тамари, Лариси и Мариї
Вичная памят! Най це ангели чуваю!