СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 18. новембра 2024. року наполнєл ше смутни рок як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец, швекор и дїдо

ЛЮБОМИР ТИРКАЙЛА

(1946–2023)
з Дюрдьова


З любову и почитованьом памятки на це чуваме у наших шерцох и молитвох. Твойо наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!