ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 18. новембра 2023. року преселєл ше до вичносци

ЛЮБОМИР ТИРКАЙЛА

(1946–2023)
з Дюрдьова


Памятку на ньго вично будзе чувац брат Янко зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!