ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 6. марца нєсподзивано нас занавше охабел наш мили и добри супруг, оцец, дїдо и швекор

ЛЮБОМИР УЙФАЛУШИ

(1945–2021)
з Коцура


Остали зме у велькей жалосци за тобу. Памятку на це чуваю: супруга Спасения, син Мирослав, дзивка Мая, унуки Лидия, София и жец Владимир
Спочивай у мире Божим!
