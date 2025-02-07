СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Наполнєли ше седем жалосни роки як нє з нами наш мили

ЛЮБОСЛАВ ЕДЕЛИНСКИ – СЛАВЧЕ

(1956–2018)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на тебе у своїх шерцох, молитвох и думкох чуваю супруга Геленка, син Мирко зоз супругу Весну и унукове Дарко и Марко
Спочивай у мире Божим!