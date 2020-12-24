СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 1. януара 2021. року наполня ше 3 роки як вецей нє з нами наш мили

ЛЮБОСЛАВ ЕДЕЛИНСКИ – СЛАВЧЕ

(1956–2018)
з Руского Керестура


Ожалосцени твойо наймилши
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
