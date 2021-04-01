ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 27. марца преселєл ше до вичносци

ЛЮБО БУДИНСКИ

(1952–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Занавше нам останєш у красней памятки и нїґда це нє забудземе. Твойо кумово Канюхово
Спочивай у мире Божим!
