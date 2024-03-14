ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 9. марца занавше нас зохабел наш мили оцец, швекор, дїдо и прадїдо

ЛЮБО ҐОВЛЯ

(1928–2024)
зоз Суботици


Памятку на вас вше будземе чувац у наших шерцох. Син Любомир, дзивки Ирина и Милица, нєвеста Бранка, жецове Петар и Живко, унуки Мирослав Сладяна, Миляна, Драґана, Саня и Милан зоз фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!