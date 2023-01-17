Заградка текстиТекстиЧАСОПИС ЗАГРАДКА

Мала вистава – децембер

Сара Малацко, 5,5 роки, Руски Керестур
Зара Будински, 6 роки, Руски Керестур
Юлияна Балач, 6 роки, Нови Сад
Лана Маркович, 4 роки, Рума
Лени Хрнчяр, 6 роки, Руски Керестур

