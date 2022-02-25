СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 21. фебруара 2022. року наполнєли ше 6 мешаци як ше до вичносци преселєла наша мила

Мала шестра КРИСТИНА

(1921–2021)
з Руского Керестура


„Господь пастир мой, нїч ми нє хибиˮ Пс 23 У красних памяткох и молитвох здогадую ше на ню ш. Мартина и други мали шестри у швеце
Христос Воскрес!
