ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 8. септембра 2024. року пошла до вичносци моя мила мац и баба

МАРИЦА БАРНА
народзена Лешки

(1957–2024)
з Дюрдьова


У найкрасших памяткох занавше це будзе чувац дзивка Наташа Опра зоз супругом Душком и унучата Оливера и Стефан