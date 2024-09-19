ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 8. септембра 2024. року пошла до вичносци моя мила супруга

МАРИЦА БАРНА
народзена Лешки

(1957–2024)
з Дюрдьова


Найкрасши памятки и час препровадзени з ню у своїм шерцу занавше будзе чувац супруг Йоаким