ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 8. септембра 2024. року пошла до вичносци моя мила

МАРИЦА БАРНА
народзена Лешки

(1957–2024)
з Дюрдьова


З почитованьом памятку на ню будзе чувац андя Ганча Барнова з Дюрдьова