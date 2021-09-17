СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Памятка на нашу милу тету

МАРИЮ ШОМОДЇ

(1948–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Преходза днї, прешол и рок, мила наша тето, а думка на тебе вше єдна прекрасна хвилька хтора нам подарує ошмих на твари и радосц у шерцу же зме це мали у наших животох. Занавше останєш наша наймилша тета Марча. Натка, Фемка, Сандра, Йохана, Виктор
Спочивай у мире Божим!
